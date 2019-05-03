A Tauranga strip club and an Anzac Day afternoon screening of Avengers: Endgame have been identified as two of several possible measles infection danger zones in Tauranga and Taupō.

Since yesterday's report, there have been no additional cases of measles confirmed in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts.

The total number of confirmed measles cases since the start of April remains at 17.

However, Medical Officer of Heath Dr Phil Shoemack was anticipating further cases, and was urging the public to remain vigilant and look for the signs and symptoms of measles.

"Contacts of several of our recent cases are likely to develop measles over the next few days as they are unimmunised," said Shoemack.

"There has been significant exposure across both Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts and those who are not immunised are at risk of developing measles.

"Measles is one of the most infectious viruses so it is important that we try to limit the spread.

"The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough, followed a few days later by a rash usually starting on the face before moving down the body. If you think you or someone in your family/whānau may have measles, please stay at home and phone your doctor or Healthline first." The Healthline number is 0800 611 116.

In particular, we know that while infectious one or more of our cases were at the following places at the stated times. If you, or someone you know, were at these locations during these times, and you are younger than 50 years old and unvaccinated, you are at risk of developing measles.

Danger zones

Tauranga

Bayfair – Timezone

24th April, Midday to afternoon

Bayfair Shopping Centre (including food court)

25th April (Anzac Day), 1pm to mid-afternoon

Tauranga Crossing Shopping Centre (including food court)

25th April (Anzac Day), 1pm to mid-afternoon

Tauranga Crossing - Event Cinemas Vmax theatre Avengers: Endgame movie

25th April (Anzac Day), 1.30pm

The Karma Club, Tauranga

26th April, late evening

Taupō

Starlight Cinema Taupō

Shazam movie Wednesday 24th April 2pm

EB Games Taupō

25th April (Anzac Day), early to mid-afternoon

Burger King Taupō

25th April, early to mid-afternoon