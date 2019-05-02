After more than a decade of questions, the family of a missing Queenstown man is finally getting some answers.

Matthew Alexander Hamill, originally from Northern Ireland, was last seen in Frankton on October 29, 2008.

During an inquest before Coroner Anna Tutton in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, Detective Matt Jones, of Queenstown, said the then-59-year-old's car was found the next day at the Roaring Meg car park on State Highway 6.

Some of Mr Hamill's personal belongings, including a cellphone and pair of sunglasses, were also found at the lookout.

Despite multiple helicopter and jet-boat searches, Mr Hamill's body has never been found.

In 2016 police concluded he had died.

As well as Det Jones, Senior Sergeant John Fookes was called as a witness yesterday, along with members of Mr Hamill's family, including his wife.

Yesterday Ms Tutton addressed his family members, two of whom were in the courtroom while two others watched via a video link.

She said there was ''probably not a lot I can say to make it better''.

''I'm conscious of the fact that an inquest can be very difficult as it can bring back memories to the fore, especially after this time lapse.''

The inquest is expected to finish today.