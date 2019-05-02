A senior student at Hastings Girls' High School has earned praise for her "responsible and community-minded" thinking as a man performed an indecent act in front of her outside school grounds.

Principal Catherine Bentley said a man was indecently exposing himself in his car between Hastings Girls' High School and Frimley Primary School on Wednesday when he was spotted by the teen.

"She made the decision to photograph the number plate of his car, went straight to the deputy principal and the police were called."

Bentley said it showed how youth could be "responsible" and "able to make clear and good decisions" in the face of a tough situation.

Deputy principal Phil Carmine said the student was heading back to school after lunch when she saw something wasn't right.

"She was so concerned she decided she needed to do something about it.

"She took it upon herself to come and report it to me and I called the police and Frimley Primary.

"Teenagers often get a bad rap but it is not out of the ordinary for students to be community minded and put themselves out there."

Police searched the area and spoke to people at the school, but the man is yet to be found.

A police spokesperson said thanks to information provided to them at the school, they had positive lines of inquiry that could lead to an arrest.