Police have found no links between the placing of an "incendiary device" in a Napier park rubbish bin and Anzac Day security issues following the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The device was discovered in a bin near Wharerangi Cemetery, Park Island, on April 23 and was "control detonated" a few hours later by a Defence Force bomb squad called from Wellington, a police spokesperson told Hawke's Bay Today.

"The device was a homemade incendiary device," an officer said. "It was not a bomb."

Police investigating the incident sent the device to ESR in Wellington to see if forensics could be obtained to establish the origins of the device, but police said today: "There are no further enquiries being conducted at this stage. Police found no link to Anzac Day commemorations."

Hawke's Bay Anzac Day commemorations proceeded as scheduled, although with some extra police presence.

This was in line with national security strategies which include the rationalisation of events and some cancellations in major centres, in anti-extremist and anti-terrorism security steps in the wake of a lone gunman's March 15 killing of 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch.