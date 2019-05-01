One person has been airlifted to hospital after two trucks collided on State Highway 1 in Meremere, south of Auckland.

The crash brought traffic on the busy thoroughfare between Waikato and Auckland to a halt during rush-hour.

The Herald understands one truck pulled out of an intersection amid fog before the crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one person was trapped in a truck but was freed and was being transported to hospital by helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 7.40am.

NZTA have called it a "serious crash" and advised people to expect delays.

7:45AM: Reports of a crash affecting southbound lanes on #SH1 between Mercer and Meremere. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays along this route are likely. ^TP — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 1, 2019

The crash was affecting traffic on southbound lanes between Mercer and Meremere, it reported.