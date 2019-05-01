One person has been airlifted to hospital after two trucks collided on State Highway 1 in Meremere, south of Auckland.
The crash brought traffic on the busy thoroughfare between Waikato and Auckland to a halt during rush-hour.
The Herald understands one truck pulled out of an intersection amid fog before the crash.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one person was trapped in a truck but was freed and was being transported to hospital by helicopter.
Advertisement
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 7.40am.
NZTA have called it a "serious crash" and advised people to expect delays.
The crash was affecting traffic on southbound lanes between Mercer and Meremere, it reported.