Lobby group Hobson's Pledge is inciting violence, racism, hate and segregation within New Zealand, says one of the country's top Māori organisations.

The Māori Council has asked the Human Rights Commission to investigate the group, spearheaded by former politician Don Brash.

Meanwhile, Hobson's Pledge has welcomed an investigation so long as the commission applies the law in all aspects.

Māori Council executive director Matthew Tukaki said Hobson's Pledge wants to divide the nation.

"Let's be really clear here. This group has been able to get away with anything they please when it comes to race relations in this country and to be blunt; we are sick of it," he said.

"Don Brash and his cronies do nothing more than seek to divide this nation off the back of their tired, old-man views and their position that it's their way or the highway."

Hobson's Pledge spokeswoman Casey Costello fired a shot in return.

"The Māori Council should be careful of the language it uses because it is more extreme than allegations that have already required apologies and printed retractions," Costello said.

"Since the Human Rights Commission exists to resolve disputes about unlawful discrimination, it is difficult to see how our group, which calls for the equal treatment of everybody, can be construed as discriminating against anyone."

A vote was passed unanimously by the 16 districts of the Māori Council over the weekend at its national hui over the weekend to ask the commission to step in.