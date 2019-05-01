A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after receiving what police believe was an accidental stab wound at a Hawke's Bay work site today.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at a site in Rangitane Rd, Whakatu, a mainly industrial township between Napier and Hastings.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board tonight reported a man aged in the early 20s, taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, was in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, a person reportedly has their arm trapped following a workplace incident in the Rukuhia, Waikato.

A spokeswoman for St John said there was no update on the incident at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said they were advised about the incident by St John at 6.55pm but were not needed.

More to come.