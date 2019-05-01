An autistic South Auckland man who has been missing for 34 days has been found safe and well.

Chunji Gao, also known as Gary Gao, was first reported missing on March 25 this year.

He had reportedly not been seen by family since May 1 2018 – a year ago today.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jade Gardiner of the Counties Manukau Police said the 25-year-old had been found safe and well.

Police were contacted by the man's family after he returned to his home address, Gardiner said.

"Police wish to thank the public for their assistance in this case."