WorkSafe is investigating an incident where a man was run over by a vehicle on a Waikato farm.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said emergency services were called to a farm on Hicks Rd, Maungatautari, south of Cambridge, just before 10.30am today.

It was initially thought the man was run over by a tractor before it was confirmed the vehicle involved was a ute.

The ute had gone over the man causing serious chest injuries.

Advertisement

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident is being investigated by WorkSafe, Burgess said.