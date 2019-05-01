WorkSafe is investigating an incident where a man was run over by a vehicle on a Waikato farm.
Waikato police Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said emergency services were called to a farm on Hicks Rd, Maungatautari, south of Cambridge, just before 10.30am today.
It was initially thought the man was run over by a tractor before it was confirmed the vehicle involved was a ute.
The ute had gone over the man causing serious chest injuries.
The man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
The incident is being investigated by WorkSafe, Burgess said.