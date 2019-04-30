A cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision involving a car on State Highway 27 in Matamata.

The incident took place around 6.40pm, with a rescue helicopter dispatched to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene.

SH27 has been closed following the crash. Photo / NZTA

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency is reporting SH27 has been closed between Station Rd and Burwood Rd.

Advertisement

Motorists are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services on the scene and to allow for extra time for their journey.

Police report the scene will be closed for some time. Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.