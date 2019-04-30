Motorists heading southbound on Auckland's Southern Motorway can expect to face delays around the Takanini area following a truck breakdown.

The Takanini off-ramp is blocked after a truck broke down around 3.30pm and NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays.

Congestion from the crash could push delays back to Redoubt Rd.

Elsewhere, a crash is blocking the right southbound lane, also on the Southern Motorway, before the Ellerslie off-ramp.

Motorists are being asked to pass the crash scene with care and to also expect delays.

Meanwhile, a funeral for a police officer at St Matthew-in-the-city on Federal St in downtown Auckland is creating delays.

The funeral is creating stand-still traffic throughout the area with Hobson St and Federal St all experiencing high traffic volumes.