Inmates at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison continue to face "degrading treatment", including being put in cells with no toilet or running water, a new Ombudsman's report has found.

In 2016, an unannounced visit to the prison by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier laid bare "serious concerns" with the way inmates were being treated at the prison, particularly the amount of violence they were subjected to.

Boshier said in his report, released on Tuesday, that since his inspection in 2016 he had seen various improvements.

But there was still work to be done, particularly around the care and management of at-risk prisoners in Intervention and Support Unit (ISU), he said.

Advertisement

Boshier's report states that prisoners in the ISU could be seen on camera by staff and others when they are naked or using the toilet and also continued to place vulnerable prisoners in dry cells (cells without a toilet or water source) when the ISU is full.

He also states in the report that prisoners continue to be monitored by CCTV, which he says needs to change.

"Last year, my inspectors observed footage of a prisoner being assaulted by two prisoners in the high security yard.

"Although CCTV coverage was comprehensive, access to emergency call points within the yard was limited and the victim was unable to call for assistance.

"After the fights at Mount Eden in 2016, the Department of Corrections' own Chief Inspector called for more active supervision of prisoners.

"Two years on, I am concerned that the safety of prisoners in the exercise yard continues to be solely monitored by CCTV."

Boshier was also still concerned about conditions for remand prisoners - people accused, but not convicted, of a crime.

"In the past five years, the prison has made little progress in providing remand prisoners with more time out of their cells and constructive activities.

"This is despite recommendations from both a visiting United Nations subcommittee and me over this period."

Questions also came up about the use of force by guards and Hawke's Bay Regional Prison told Boshier the process will be reviewed.

"Since my last inspection, three prisoners have died in the prison.

"One of these deaths occurred in March 2017 following staff using force to restrain the prisoner.

"I had called for the use of force at the prison to be reviewed after my last inspection, and I do so again."

Boshier said his inspectors were encouraged to note a generally positive atmosphere with marked improvement in the high security units.

At the time of their visit, there was a reduction in the number of violent cases as a percentage of total monthly incidents, Boshier said.

"The prison has achieved or partly achieved 20 of the 37 recommendations I made in 2016 and should be commended for the distance travelled so far.

"I am encouraged that Corrections has now accepted three-quarters of my latest recommendations, and I look forward to seeing prisoners' conditions and treatment further improved when I next inspect the prison."