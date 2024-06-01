Auckland man Murray Sakey, 74, pleaded guilty to having hundreds of child exploitation images. Sakey was sentenced on May 24, 2024, in the Waitakere District Court. Photo / Katie Harris

Auckland man Murray Sakey, 74, pleaded guilty to having hundreds of child exploitation images. Sakey was sentenced on May 24, 2024, in the Waitakere District Court. Photo / Katie Harris

An author and former music teacher at Kelston Boys’ High School and Avondale College has claimed hundreds of child exploitation photos and a graphic novel featuring child abuse were for book writing inspiration.

Murray Bruce Sakey, 74, was sentenced to five months of community detention and 15 months of intensive supervision in the Waitakere District Court last week after he pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing objectionable publications.

Judge Terence Singh told the court the offending was first raised when the new occupants of a home he had lived in found a USB drive with 490 images and a Word document with a “graphic narrative-type story” on it.

Following the discovery, police conducted a search and found 109 images on his other devices, Singh said.

The court summary of facts said when Sakey spoke to police he acknowledged he had downloaded the photos and videos on the USB, and stated they were due to his “curiosity” and that he had used them as “inspiration for his book writing”.

Sakey publishes fiction books about young boys under the pseudonym Morgan Bruce.

According to his author page on the Strategic Book Publishing website, he has written 15 books.

The books all feature illustrations or photos of pre-adolescent boys on their covers, some styled as angels.

The novels range from fantasy to mystery. One, titled Prague: An Unforgettable Story of Betrayal and Redemption features an 11-year-old caught up in “a major child prostitution operation across Europe”.

A synopsis of the book said “Vasya undergoes the physical and mental anguish of sexual abuse”.

Auckland man Murray Sakey initially tried to hide his face with a mask in the Waitakere District Court. Photo / Katie Harris

When the Herald moved to photograph Sakey in court he had put on a beanie and a mask to hide his face.

The judge asked him to remove both items.

All three charges Sakey pleaded guilty to carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In sentencing Sakey, Singh noted the defendant was remorseful and had no prior convictions.

However, he also referenced a report that described Sakey as having a sense of entitlement and “low empathy”.

He said submissions from both the prosecution and defence were aligned regarding the starting point for the sentence.

The prosecution had requested Sakey be added to the sex offender register, which his lawyer opposed.

The prosecution also wanted the court to remember that the offending occurred over a 12-year period.

Singh set a sentence starting point of 18 months in prison and after a 50 per cent discount for remorse, rehabilitation, age and previous good character, the sentence was converted into a non-custodial one.

Singh sentenced Sakey to five months of community detention and 15 months of intensive supervision.

He declined to place Sakey on the register.

Strategic Book Publishing and Avondale College were approached for comment but did not respond.

Kelston Boys’ High School declined to comment.

One of the 15 books written by the author. Photo / Supplied

