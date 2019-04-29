One person has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Rotorua.

Police said they were called to Old Taupo Rd outside Bunnings Warehouse about 7.15pm Monday night after the pedestrian was hit.

Traffic was being diverted from Fairy Springs Rd down Lake Rd and motorists were asked to avoid the area while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

A police media spokeswoman said the road reopened by 12.20am this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

It is the third incident in less than two weeks where a pedestrian has been hit in Rotorua.

Oceana Cameron, 16, has been told she will not walk again unassisted after she suffered a severed spinal cord when hit by a car about 6.35pm on April 16 on Te Ngae Rd.

Eight days later, a pedestrian was injured soon after 6.30pm in a collision with a vehicle on the same road near the intersection with Sunrise Ave.