Tax equity must be addressed

There is going to be ongoing debate on the subject of taxation, now the Government has backed down on the extreme version of CGT recommended by the Cullen review team.

There is no question there is need for change. Low incomes should not be taxed at all, the top tax rates are triggered at an inappropriately low level and too many sources of wealth creation are not taxed.

Our free enterprise environment provides the opportunity for educated, hard-working and innovative people to do well. They are the lucky ones quite often because of the family environment into which they were born.

Incomes under $25,000 per year should be tax-free, significant adjustments made to the trigger points for higher tax rates and the existing tax laws should be strictly observed and administered.

Obscenely high incomes also need addressing. No one earns over $1 million a year; these salaries are given often for the wrong reasons, one only needs to look at the debacles at Fonterra or Fletcher Building for confirmation. The best way of addressing this abuse of authority is to tax these high incomes out of existence.

Everyone in our society has an obligation to make sure our system works, it is fair and kind to all and the less fortunate are supported in the right way.

Successive governments in New Zealand have all failed to address the shortcomings in our "free enterprise" model that currently benefits too few.

Our diminished public service is often completely misguided or too bureaucratic and politicians are too concerned about the next election. We need our business and community leaders to stand up — pressure needs to be brought to bear now.

Murray Higgs, Parnell.



Feeding the fears

Leighton Smith — while expressing "a touch of envy" for those who find "ignorance is bliss" — warns us freedom of speech is under attack by lefties, Christianity by the unfaithful, and truth by scheming climate scientists. A good dose of fear for the already frightened. What about a prescription for the humble and confused, who don't know whether to laugh or cry?

Dennis N. Horne, Howick.



Crusaders' image

Keep the Crusaders' name but drop the imagery. Today the name is largely divorced from its historic roots and can be used for any noble act or campaign to benefit others.

However the imagery of knights on horses wielding swords with crosses on their shields brings us back to its shameful origins. Could the Crusaders management develop a new, more inclusive image that severs the historic link? "We are one" might be a good start.

John Aplin, Browns Bay.



Vulnerable children

A Herald feature highlighted the alarming number of our vulnerable children in state care. Studies in America confirmed in the absence of a mother and father a child suffers greatly.

It concluded without parents a child is at risk, does not read as much, will likely fail in education, may become obese, abuse drugs and alcohol, adopt antisocial behaviour and commit crime.

Our politicians have much to explain, for too long adhering to and expanding unfriendly family social policies — initially commendable but now complicit in the erosion of traditional family values, resulting in the emergence of single-parent care or complete breakdown of family, the abandonment of the child assured, the state assuming de facto parenthood.

Little wonder adolescent trauma prevails and social issues abound.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.



St Heliers proposals

I must correct your editorial of April 26 about safety proposals in St Heliers, which says it appears Auckland Transport had not spoken with the local business association before the formal consultation process. This is wrong.

On February 25, AT staff presented the proposal for these safety changes for people walking, biking and driving to the St Heliers Residents Association.On February 14, the proposal had been presented to the Orakei Local Board and on March 4 a presentation was made to the St Heliers Business Association.

On March 29 I personally met the business association, residents association and Orākei ward councillor.

The public consultation opened on April 1.

AT also held two public drop-in sessions ( March 19 and April 17) which were well attended.

In addition to wide public consultation we have established a working group comprising the Business Association, Local Board and Residents' Association to look more closely at the proposals and themes that come out of that feedback.

This has not been a naïve or arrogant process; AT has been working closely with this community on these proposals around safety.

Auckland Transport has a region-wide programme to improve safety and we are targeting the top 10 per cent of problem areas for Auckland. Tamaki Drive and St Heliers fall in that category. This safety programme was unanimously endorsed by Auckland councillors in September last year.



Shane Ellison, AT chief executive