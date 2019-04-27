Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body near Opotiki this morning.

The body of the man, in his late 40s, was discovered by a member of the public at the Hikuwai Beach car park at 9am, police said in a release.

His next of kin have been informed.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is under way," police said.

The area where his body was found will be closed to the public for a number of days while the inquiry is under way.