Several people have been killed in a serious crash near Ohakuri Rd, Atiamuri, Taupo.

At least one person has suffered critical injuries and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.30am today.

St John says five ambulances are attending the crash.

The road will be closed for an extended period, so traffic will be diverted and there will be lengthy delays, police say.

The serious crash unit arrived about noon, with light rain continuing to fall.

Low cloud and rain near the crash scene at Ohakuri. Photo / Leah Tebbutt
Motorists are asked to plan their journey to avoid SH1 between Taupo and Atiamuri if at all possible.

It is believed two vehicles are involved.

Police said more information would be released when it comes to hand.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The crash scene is about halfway between Rotorua and Taupo on SH1.