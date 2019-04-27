An Auckland hiker was found frozen and unable to move in freezing temperatures on Mt Ngauruhoe.

The man was found at 7pm last night when the temperature had dropped to 7C. However, given there 50-60km/h winds, it caused a wind chill factor of about -10C.

Two LandSAR Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (Raro) members found him stranded near the summit of Mt Ngauruhoe.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said the man was frozen and couldn't move.

"He's a lucky man, things could have been worse, but due to the skill of our team, we found him in the cloud when visibility was only at arms length.

"Our bodies chill 25 times faster when they are wet rather than dry."

Both rescuers spent time holding the man upwards while hauling him down the mountain.

The team of two plus the victim made it to the half-way point at the South Crater where they were met by another rescue team of three, Shepherd said.

He was given some warm thermal clothes and food and drink and the second team helped escort him out to the road's end by 11pm.

Shepherd said while the man had plenty of food and drink for his tramp he had inadequate clothing.

"The man was only partially prepared. He had a large pack; a lot of food and drink, but his clothing was inappropriate as he didn't have enough thermal wear for the altitude."

It took the rescue team four hours to carry and assist the man down the mountain.

"Paramedics checked him over at the bottom of the mountain and he didn't need any more first aid.

"He was an extremely lucky person, but due to the skill of these rescuers - we saved his life," Shepherd said.

He offered a few tips for all hikers:

• If you start your trip together, you should finish together – leave no one behind.

• You need to wear suitable clothing appropriate to the environment and if you don't know, then please find out.

• Know your limits: know when to turn back – if it's too tough, then it's time to go home.