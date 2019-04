A woman has been injured after a campervan went off the road and down a bank near Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 5 near Tapapa Rd and Fitzgerald Glade just after 9am.

A woman was trapped initially but is now out after a campervan went off road and down a bank, she said.

The woman has suffered moderate injuries.

Fire and ambulance services and a tow truck have also been called to the scene.