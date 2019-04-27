Almost 500 properties in the suburb of Parkvale in Tauranga have lost power after a car collided with a power pole this morning.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash happened on the intersection of Courtney Rd and Tebbs Lane just after 8am, cutting power to nearby properties.

The power pole the car struck is on a bit of a lean, the spokeswoman said.

Fire, police and ambulance personnel attended the scene and Powerco maintenance staff were also at the scene.

According to Powerco's website, power is estimated to be restored by 1pm today.

