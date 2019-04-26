Police continue to search for 62-year-old Gordon Nicholson last seen at a beach near Whangamata on Tuesday.

Nicholson was last seen at Whiritoa Beach about 13km south of Whangamata on the Coromandel Peninsula, possibly heading to a blow hole near the south end of the beach.

He was wearing tramping boots, shorts and carrying a medium-sized daypack.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and a search for Nicholson continued at first light this morning.

Police thanked the work of all of those helping in the efforts.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on (07) 858 6200.