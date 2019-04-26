Winch operator Lester Stevens came to in the icy cold Southern Ocean wondering "what the hell" was going on. Meanwhile after the miraculous escape from their downed helicopter, pilot Andrew Hefford's thoughts turned to sharks.

The pair, who along with paramedic John Lambeth were miraculously found alive following a helicopter crash in the Southern Ocean near Enderby Island on Monday, spoke to Newshub revealing fresh details about their ordeal.

Hefford said he thought he had escaped unscathed from the crash, but was actually left with a fractured a vertebrae in his back and a "badly bruised bum".

He recalled his immediate reaction to the helicopter coming down.

Advertisement

"I remember sitting there gulping mouthfuls of water, bloody thinking shit 'I've got to get out of here'."

After that his training kicked in and he managed to escape the helicopter, which fortunately had lost its door.

His next thought turned to the risk of being attacked by sharks.

Mr Stevens said he also thought about sharks and recalled a rescue mission to retrieve someone who had been bitten in the Southern Ocean.

He was left considerably more injured and only came to after he was luckily forced out of the helicopter on impact.

"I sort of came to on my back in the water and someone was saying something about swimming."

His reaction was: "What the hell are we swimming for, what's this all about."

He could not swim properly because of his dislocated shoulder and ended up going on his back and kicking.

The trio made it to shore for a long night.

"It seemed like a week rather than a night."

They heard helicopters all morning before they were finally rescued.