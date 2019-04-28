Napier residents will soon be able to access chlorine-free water, without having to drive to Hastings.

The first of two planned chlorine-free station is expected to be completed by the end of June this year.

The four-tap station will be installed at Anderson Park and will be free of charge.

The second tap will be put into the Napier CBD early next year.

The installation of each tap has a budget of $66,000.

The day-to-day running costs will be $15,000 each per year, funded through rates, at a cost of $1.20 to each household for the 2018/2019 year.

The taps will be similar to the popular chlorine-free tap outside the Hastings Library.

One Hastings resident, who did not wish to be named, said he comes to the tap three to four times a week to fill up several bottles.

"It's good water, it tastes good.

"What's a little trip into town."

Another resident, Jane Trask , said she uses the tap most days.

"It's better for you."