Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Whakatāne.

A vehicle crashed on Te Rahu Rd, near Station Rd, around 6.20pm.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle a few minutes prior but it failed to stop, fleeing from police before it crashed.

The driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant, is currently in a serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area.