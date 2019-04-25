Airbnb has refunded a Middle Eastern couple who allege a host in Tauranga accused them of being drug addicts and believed the remarks were racially motivated.

An Airbnb spokesman said the global online accommodation company has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind and takes the issue extremely seriously.

"We are investigating the matter further and have fully refunded the guest," the spokesman said.

It is understood the company is investigating claims made by both the guest and host at a property at Welcome Bay in Tauranga this month. The refund amounted to $57.42.

One of the guests, who did not want to be named, told the Herald that after receiving a warm welcome from the host they were told the room was only suitable for one person, but agreed for the couple to stay.

The guest said soon after settling into the room, she overheard a conversation between the host husband and wife couple, where the woman alleged they were drug addicts.

The guest said she confronted the wife and offered her to check their bags, but she did not want to.

"Her only presumption is she has a home drug detector and it blinked. I told her that is very stupid as that is only presumptive and that she can't prove it," the guest said.

The guests left the house and spent the night in their car.

The guest, who is a health worker, said the incident had affected her mental health and planned to file a complaint against the woman through the Citizens Advice Bureau.

"Clearly it was simple racism where she tries to cover with a stupid rationale," she said.

The Herald has been unable to contact the hosts.