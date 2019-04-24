A woman who died in a crash in Central Hawke's Bay over Easter weekend was Jane Hunter.

Hunter was a well known member of the CHB community and ran a farm in Porangahau with her husband and former district councillor, James Hunter.

She loved horse riding and competed at a high level, and was described by her family in a notice in the Hawke's Bay Today on Thursday as "always incredibly positive, energetic and kind".

She was also a member of the Porangahau Golf Club, and an artist.

She died on Wednesday after a crash on the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa about 7pm on Monday.

Another person received serious injuries in the crash while five others received less serious injuries. All have been discharged from hospital.

Her death lifted New Zealand's Easter road toll to four.

Central Hawke's Bay District Mayor Alex Walker said her thoughts went out to everyone involved in the crash.

She said the thoughts of the Hawke's Bay community are with the Hunter family.

Former Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Peter Butler said he did not know Jane Hunter, but knew her husband, James, well.

He said they were a well-respected family in the district and it was a devastating loss for the Porangahau and Blackhead community, as well as the wider Central Hawke's Bay.