A woman injured in a crash in Hawke's Bay on Monday has died in hospital.

The woman, in her fifties, was critically injured when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa about 7pm on Monday.

She died in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday.

Another person received serious injuries while five others received less serious injuries. All have been discharged from hospital.

The woman's death lifts NZ's Easter road toll to four, three lower than 2018's toll of seven.