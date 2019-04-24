A woman injured in a crash in Hawke's Bay on Monday has died in hospital.

The woman, in her fifties, was critically injured when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa about 7pm on Monday.

She died in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Wednesday.

Another person received serious injuries while five others received less serious injuries. All have been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The woman's death lifts NZ's Easter road toll to four, three lower than 2018's toll of seven.

Related articles:

HAWKE'S BAY TODAY

Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car

24 Apr, 2019 2:10pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Perfect place for a prang: Quick treatment after two-car crash outside Hastings St John ambulance station

24 Apr, 2019 12:34pm
Quick Read
HAWKE'S BAY TODAY

Two in critical condition after weekend of crashes

24 Apr, 2019 8:00am
2 minutes to read