A 19-year-old Northland man has admitted dragging a Dutch tourist from a campervan and beating him unconscious and attacking his American girlfriend.

Hamuera Tierney was 18 when he was charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two foreign tourists on August 3, 2018.

He previously pleaded guilty to the charges and appeared in the Whangārei District Court for sentence before Judge Deidre Orchard today.

However, Tierney was remanded on bail until July 10 for sentencing to take place.

The international couple arranged to meet each other in New Zealand on July 28, 2018, and had decided it was time to head north in their campervan just eight days into their dream holiday.

A police summary of facts said the couple decided to pull over for the night and stopped in a lay-by on the side of the road near Mangawhai.

At about 12.20am on August 3 banging on the side of the van woke the couple.

Tierney pulled a scarf over his face and demanded the couple get out of the van.

When the tourists did not comply Tierney dragged the 23-year-old male out of the van by his feet, got on top of him and punched him repeatedly until he was unconscious and then tried to choke him.

The 25-year-old female rushed to help her partner but also set upon and punched until her nose was broken.

Tierney ran off and the frightened couple took the chance to get in their van and drive off.

However, Tierney chased the fleeing couple.

It took them over one and a half hours before the couple finally reached safety after they arrived at Silverdale ambulance station. Police met them at the ambulance station.

They were both taken to North Shore Hospital, and both were diagnosed with a broken nose. One of the victims had a severe concussion. During the attack the male was hit in the face 15 to 20 times and lost consciousness due to the punches.