The survivors of a helicopter crash near the Auckland Islands swam to shore in freezing seas in the middle of the night.

Helicopter pilot Andrew Hefford, paramedic John Lambeth and winchman Lester Stevens are recovering in Invercargill Hospital this afternoon after they were picked up from a beach on one of the sub-Antarctic islands.

Lloyd Matheson, operations manager for Southern Lakes Helicopters, said it appeared the men had swum to the nearest island.

A lifecraft was on the helicopter - a requirement for travelling over water - but it does not appear to have been used.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer Dave Wilson said the beach at which the men were found was between 2 to 3km from where the helicopter's wreckage was found by a fishing boat.

The men, who had planned to carry out a medical evacuation from a vessel in the area, were in remarkably good condition given the circumstances, Wilson said.

One had suspected broken ribs and a broken wrist, another had a broken nose and the third man was uninjured.

"Crashing a helicopter in the water and having to escape from that and get to the beach - to be walking around afterwards is very fortunate."

Wilson said the team members were wearing immersion suits, which would have helped their survival in cold, rough seas.

"Wearing the survival suits while they were in the aircraft extended their survivability and certainly gave them some warmth and some flotation."

The cause of the crash was still being investigated, Wilson said.

No distress signal was received and the alarm was only raised at around 8.15pm last night when the helicopter company Southern Lakes had not received communications from the team.