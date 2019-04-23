COMMENT:

Many Speakers' Tours deserve to be described as a junket. Trevor Mallard's current one to Ethiopia, Rwanda and Turkey is not one of them.

Jonathan Hunt's Tango Tour to South America in 2001 springs to mind as the archetypal junket.

Those were the days when, according to the Speaker's Office, there was no such things as the public's right to know where they were going, who they were meeting with, how many days rest they were having at Iguacu Falls over Easter and how much it cost.

The fact that two of his travelling companions were New Zealand First leader Winston Peters and perk-busting Act MP Rodney Hide made it all the more irresistible for the media drag out the story for as long as possible.

Mallard's trip to Ethiopia, Rwanda and Turkey, which the Taxpayers' Union has labelled a junket, is in a different league.

The catalyst for their latest press statement appears to be a video posted on social media by Mallard meeting a gorilla in the mist's above the Rwandan capital, Kigali, and Mallard ending up flat on his back.

What happens when a mountain silverback gorilla doesn’t understand he has to stay 7m away and puts me on my arse pic.twitter.com/Fj1KIy3S0B — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) April 21, 2019



God forbid that Mallard should have any light relief after visiting the memorial to the 1994 genocide in which up to one million Tutsi Rwandans were slaughtered.

According to the Taxpayers' Union, Mallard could have gone to the Wellington Zoo to see the wildlife and taxpayers should not have funded his trip to see the same thing in Africa.

Mallard is going on to Turkey to represent New Zealand at the Anzac commemorations at Gallipolli before going to the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara and meeting the Speaker and the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Perhaps the Taxpayer's Union will be denouncing that part of the trip too.

The Speaker's Tour is an annual trip of about two weeks with about four MPs taken during a long recess at Easter or mid-year.

Destinations are usually selected in conjunctions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to reinforce New Zealand's diplomatic priorities.

The African destinations of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Kigali in Rwanda were important for two reasons: first in Addis Ababa to consolidate the relationships New Zealand formed with the African Union; and second in Kigali to participate in the 25th anniversary commemorations of the Rwanda genocide.

New Zealand had played a key role in highlighting the atrocities during its previous time on the UN Security Council 1994 and which cemented ties.

What had become apparent, however, was that New Zealand was being seen in Africa only when it wanted something, such as support for its bid for a seat on the Security Council for 2015 – 2016.

Mallard presented a file of New Zealand Foreign Affairs cables from that time, building on files already presented to Rwanda in 2014.

Cables are an essential part of diplomacy but relationships are more important. Mallard and his fellow travellers are working in New Zealand's interests, and forming constructive relationships for future advantage by Kiwis, be it in the field of diplomatic, business or personal contact.

One of the other reasons this trip cannot be construed as a junket is that one of Mallard's travelling companions is Nelson MP Nick Smith, with whom he possibly clashes most frequently when he is in the Speaker's chair.

Mallard's itinerary is revealed below:

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (Sunday 14 – Wednesday 17 April)

• Arrival in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

• Briefing from the New Zealand Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union (also accredited to Rwanda).

• Official call on Hon Mr Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives

• Lunch with New Zealanders in Ethiopia

• Official call on the African Union Commission

• Visit to the African Union Compound

• Visit to the United National Economic Commission for Africa

• Evening Reception hosted by the New Zealand Speaker at the Official Residence with Ethiopian parliamentarians, and senior officials from the African Union and United Nations

• Field visit to the Hamlin Fistula Rehabilitation Centre

• Formal call on Hon Ms Keria Ibrahim, Speaker of the House of Federation

• Visit to the UNECA Africa Hall





Republic of Rwanda (Wednesday 17 – Saturday 20 April)

• Arrival in Kigali, Rwanda

• Official call on Hon Bernard Muzika, Speaker of the Senate

• Official call on Hon Donatille Mukabalisa, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies

• Visit to the Genocide Memorial

• Field visit to CHAI/Africa Improved Foods

• Informal reception with New Zealanders in Rwanda

• Rwandan Genocide Commemorations





Republic of Turkey (Sunday 21 – Friday 25 April)

• Arrival in Istanbul, Turkey

• Briefing from the New Zealand Ambassador to Turkey

• Visit to the Sultanahmet cultural area

• Education RoundTable

• Working lunch with the Education Commission of the Foreign Economic Relations Council

• Departure to Çanakkale

• Battlefield Tour

• Visit to Troy historical and excavation site

• Commemoration services

• Turkish International Service

• French National Service

• Commonwealth and Irish Service, at which the Speaker will give a reading

• Turkish National Service

• Spirit of Place

• Dawn Service (Anzac Commemorative site), at which the Speaker will deliver the Commemorative Address and lay the wreath on behalf of New Zealand

• Australian National Service, at which the Speaker will lay the wreath on behalf of New Zealand

• New Zealand National Service, at which the Speaker will deliver the Commemorative Address and lay the wreath on behalf of New Zealand

• Departure to Ankara

• Visit to the Anitkabir –Atatürk Mausoleum and wreath laying

• Official call on HE Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly

• Tour of the Turkish Grand National Assembly

• Engagements at the Turkish Grand National Assembly

• Visit to Ankara Castle and the Museum Anatolian Civilizations.