Police have confirmed 39-year-old Siaosi Tulua was the man killed in a fatal shooting which took place in Clover Park, South Auckland, over the weekend.

Police and ambulance were called to Darnell Crescent about 10.30pm on Saturday following an incident at a property.

A resident told the Herald there was a "huge police presence" on the street as armed police guarded the property overnight and well into Easter Sunday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting of Tulua, a post-mortem confirming he died from a gunshot wound.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said a scene examination is ongoing and is expected to continue for several days.

Va'aelua urged anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Saturday evening to contact Police.

"We believe there are people who know who is responsible, and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward," he said.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The resident who spoke to the Herald on Sunday said "a lot of drug deals" occurred in the area.

There had been a shooting in the nearby area about a fortnight ago and the neighbourhood was getting scarier, she said.

"This is getting up there."

Another resident closer to the cordon told the Herald she thought she heard four or six gunshots but said it sounded like fireworks.

"People have fireworks all the time, you don't take notice."