Lloyd Matheson says he might owe his colleague and good mate at Southern Lakes Helicopters a beer.

Matheson, a winch operator with Te Anau company, was supposed to be on the medevac mission last night that crashed near the Auckland Islands, 465km south of New Zealand.

But due to a funeral, he swapped places at the last minute.

"I definitely have some mixed feelings about the whole situation, I was meant to be there but asked my mate to stand in for me," Matheson told the Herald.

The three crew on board were found walking on a beach this morning by rescue teams that included Sir Richard "Hannibal" Hayes, the company's CEO and chief pilot.

"We are elated to hear they are safe, this is the best news, it is like 10 Christmases have come at once," Matheson said.

The last contact with the helicopter was at 7.37pm last night near Yule Island, at the northern end of the subantarctic island group.

Since that there had been no signals from the helicopter nor distress beacons issued.

Southern Lakes Helicopters informed the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ its helicopter was missing at 8.15pm and a search operation commenced immediately.

RCCNZ issued a mayday call last night and five fishing vessels had responded and were assisting with the search.

"We were tracking the flight and on descent about two minutes out of Enderby Island we lost full communications," Matheson said.

The fishing boats were scouring the area and a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion had been using its radar equipment.

Two helicopters had also departed this morning from Invercargill and one from Stewart Island to join the search.

Weather conditions had been poor, with low cloud in the area, the situation improved which helped with the search.

Wreckage was found this morning by a fishing boat - and the trio were later discovered alive on a beach.

Matheson said it had been a "very nervous" 16 hours since they went missing, but the wreckage gave a clue to their possible survival.

"When they picked up wreckage [that] had been found this morning it looked like the door had been ditched rather than smashed on impact, they may have jumped out."

They had been in constant touch with family and colleagues overnight.

"Everybody has been pretty nervous, but this is the best news."