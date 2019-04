A car has burst into flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing delays for early morning commuters.

The car is just off the motorway, where State Highway 1 connects with SH20, near Lambie Drive.

Police have said nobody is in the car and it is unclear how the fire started.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, EASTBOUND - 6.40AM

Extra caution is advised near the SH20 link to SH1 due to a car fire blocking the left eastbound lane. Please pass the incident with care and expect some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/dP1SqAGGmx — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 22, 2019

Motorists in the area can expect delays, and should take alternative routes where possible, NZTA said.