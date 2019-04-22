Two people have been killed on the roads this Easter holiday period - five less than last year.

Yesterday a person was killed in a two-car crash 4km south of the Awakino Tunnel on State Highway 3, north of New Plymouth, while another person died following a crash near Huntly on Saturday evening.

The Easter weekend road toll started at 4pm Thursday and ended at 6am today. Seven people died during the long weekend last year and two people died during the Easter break in 2017.

The lowest Easter number of road deaths was zero in 2012, while the highest was 21 in 1971.

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust attended the Awakino crash yesterday, where a person died at 1.20pm, along with St John ambulance, local volunteer fire brigade and police.

A TRHT spokeswoman said two other people had minor injuries.

"Our thoughts are with those involved and their families. Please drive safety and with care if you're returning home after a long weekend away," they wrote on their Facebook page.

The Huntly crash on Saturday occurred on Hakarimata Rd about 8.35pm.

One person died at the scene and the other occupant of the car had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, one person has been critically injured in a serious crash on SH35 near Anaura Bay, north of Gisborne, this morning.

The crash occurred at about 5.30am between Waiapu Rd and Waiau Rd. Emergency services were at the scene.

Yesterday evening seven people were injured, including one critically and another seriously, after a serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services attended the crash at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa, southwest of Hastings.

Police reported the collision between two vehicles happened about 7pm.