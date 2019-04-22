Sir Peter Leitch, aka The Mad Butcher, is fighting for his life in hospital.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page over the weekend following the latest Warriors loss to the North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

In the comments section of a post, Leitch said he was not at the game and wasn't going to comment on the result because he's been "battling" for his life.

"I'm not gonna comment individually as I was not at the game I'm in hospital but I've been [in] hospital battling for my life the last few days so I'll leave it at that you're all entitled to your opinion's summary," he said.

Advertisement

"But I'm not up to again with anyone I'm just bloody grateful I woke up today."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Herald they wished Leitch a speedy recovery.

"On behalf of our staff, players and fans we wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

"He is a massive part of our club and culture and we can't wait to have him back fighting fit again soon."

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

In 2010, Leitch announced he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. He was in remission in 2016.

In 2011, Leitch, a diabetic, was hospitalised with chest pains but discharged once doctors gave him the all clear.

"I just had a few days in there because I had a couple of chest pains, so I went in just to double-check that I'm okay. But it's all good," he told the Herald at the time.

"It's not pleasant, I can tell ya ... But the doctors said it's all sweet, so that's good."

He also underwent reconstructive knee surgery that year.

The Herald has sought comment from Leitch tonight.

The Mad Butcher

• Peter Charles Leitch opened his first butchery in Mangere East in 1971.

• His nickname came about after an incident in a pub where he was called "that f***ing mad butcher" by a patron, and he decided to use it in a radio promotion advertising his shop.

• Leitch is an avid Warriors supporter, and has served as ambassador for Allergy New Zealand and the Prostate Foundation, and sponsored Middlemore Hospital's national burns unit.

• He was awarded the Queen's Service Medal in 1991, and was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2010.

• At age 65, he announced he was battling bladder cancer. He is now in remission.