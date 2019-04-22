Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is ignoring a swipe by a British columnist over yesterday's attacks in Sri Lanka which have left hundreds dead.

Katie Hopkins, a columnist and former contestant in the 2007 The Apprentice TV show, has hit out at Ardern, saying she now expects her to be "dressed as the pope, ringing church bells across #NZ and praying in Latin in Parliament by noon".

Jacinda Ardern made headlines around the world for wearing a hijab the day after the terror attack. Photo / Kirk Hargreaves

The comment is a pointed reference to Ardern donning a hijab in a sign of solidarity for Muslim women in New Zealand after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques last month.

Whatever the Prime Minister does will be immeasurably more welcome and useful than anything you have ever said. — Terry Baucher (@Trabaq) April 21, 2019

But many Kiwis have come to her defence with one replying, "whatever the Prime Minister does will be immeasurably more welcome and useful than anything you have ever said," while another tweeted "if this dreadful event had happened in NZ ... then our PM would be leading the nation through its grieving and empathising with the victims' families."

Piss off.



If this dreadful event had happened in NZ, & especially if our parliament was complicit because of our lax gun laws, then our PM would be leading the nation through its grieving & empathising with the victims' families. As it is, our country will express sympathy. — Suzanne Robins (@SuzanneRobins1) April 21, 2019

Just when we all think you can't go any lower you do.

BTW just in case you were unaware, Jacinda is not the PM of Sri Lanka and you trying to spin some sort of media conspiracy is just indicative of how corrupt YOU are. Also dense, really really dense. — Wendy Lester (@WendyWings) April 21, 2019

You are a walking hate crime.



Be a better person FFS — paul le comte (@five15design) April 21, 2019

Not even the London mayor was safe. Hopkins took a swipe at Sadiq Khan criticising him over his response to the mosque shootings compared to yesterday's bombings.

"NZ gunman attacks single mosque.

"Sadiq Khan - extra police patrols at British mosques.

"Sri Lanka 8 Christian churches blown up - 160 dead, 400+ injured

"Sadiq Khan - thoughts & prayers."

NZ gunman attacks single mosque



Sadiq Khan - extra police patrols at British mosques



Sri Lanka 8 Christian churches blown up - 160 dead, 400+ injured



Sadiq Khan - thoughts & prayers #SriLankaBlast pic.twitter.com/OcN65MGqf8 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 21, 2019

When contacted, Ardern's office said the PM wouldn't be commenting.

However, some of Hopkins followers backed her sentiments.

Well Said KTH.. 👏👏👏👏👏 — Chowkidar Prahlad Mohan K. (@katti_mohan) April 21, 2019

Maybe they'll put the head covers back on. Great point Katie. — Jim Sephton (@JimSephton) April 21, 2019



Not even the leader of her own country was safe from her criticism.