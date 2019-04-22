Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is ignoring a swipe by a British columnist over yesterday's attacks in Sri Lanka which have left hundreds dead.
Katie Hopkins, a columnist and former contestant in the 2007 The Apprentice TV show, has hit out at Ardern, saying she now expects her to be "dressed as the pope, ringing church bells across #NZ and praying in Latin in Parliament by noon".
The comment is a pointed reference to Ardern donning a hijab in a sign of solidarity for Muslim women in New Zealand after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques last month.
But many Kiwis have come to her defence with one replying, "whatever the Prime Minister does will be immeasurably more welcome and useful than anything you have ever said," while another tweeted "if this dreadful event had happened in NZ ... then our PM would be leading the nation through its grieving and empathising with the victims' families."
Not even the London mayor was safe. Hopkins took a swipe at Sadiq Khan criticising him over his response to the mosque shootings compared to yesterday's bombings.
"NZ gunman attacks single mosque.
"Sadiq Khan - extra police patrols at British mosques.
"Sri Lanka 8 Christian churches blown up - 160 dead, 400+ injured
"Sadiq Khan - thoughts & prayers."
When contacted, Ardern's office said the PM wouldn't be commenting.
However, some of Hopkins followers backed her sentiments.
Not even the leader of her own country was safe from her criticism.