Police cars and armed officers reportedly swooped around a driver in a small town south of Auckland, dramatically arresting the male driver.

A witness told the Herald he saw the scene unfold in Waiau Pa about 2.30pm on Clark's Beach Rd.

"All of a sudden about half a dozen police cars came from all angles and surrounded this car. They arrested the one man who was in the car. It was quite dramatic, some of the cops had rifles."

The witness said it had been a "quiet Sunday afternoon" up until that point, and he had no idea why the man was arrested.

Police have been approached for comment.

