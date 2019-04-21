Up to 50 firefighters are battling a fire at an industrial building in South Auckland.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 314 Neilson St in Onehunga at what is believed to be the Argus Fire Protection office at 2.30pm.

Fire 🔥 Neilson St, Onehunga road closed pic.twitter.com/wkrap6IfRV — Dr Marewa Glover (@MarewaGlover) April 21, 2019

The fire was already "well involved" when the crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

There are now 13 fire appliances and some specialist units at the scene.

Video from a passing motorist showed firefighters scrambling to tackle the blaze as dark, black smoke billowed high into the sky.

The road is now closed off and fire teams have asked people to avoid the area.