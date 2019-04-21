Renowned DNA expert Professor Michael Bunce has taken up one of New Zealand's top science roles.

Bunce – best known for his work sequencing ancient DNA from the fossil bones of moa and giant eagles – starts as the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA)'s chief scientist in August.

Presently based at Australia's Curtin University, Bunce has built a distinguished career and reputation applying his genetics expertise to a range of taxonomic, ecological, medical, and environmental issues.

His academic career charts a path from Lincoln to Oxford University. He was an Australian Research Council Future Fellow before being appointed to a full professor at age 38.

More recently, he developed methods to survey biodiversity in water by recovering the DNA that animals leave behind.

"He has spent the past 17 years studying biodiversity across terrestrial and marine environments," EPA chief executive Dr Allan Freeth said.

"A recognised expert in genetics, he has maintained a strong connection to New Zealand through co-operative work with colleagues in academic and government agencies."

Bunce said he was honoured to join the authority.

"This opportunity will enable me to translate some of my research in environmental and biodiversity monitoring into the scientific decision-making of New Zealand's environmental authority."

His appointment follows the controversial 15-month tenure of former EPA chief scientist Dr Jaqueline Rowarth.

She left the authority in February last year after concerns from the Prime Minister's chief science adviser and Environment Ministry that her public statements were undermining the authority's credibility.

Her outspoken comments included criticism of a freshwater scientist, dismissal of scientific concerns about a prominent weed-killer, and describing irrigation as a "great boon" to the environment - which outraged environmentalists.