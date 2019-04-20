A tramper who is missing near Lewis Pass was last seen at 1pm yesterday.

A search is under way for Brigitte Visagie, who is missing in the Nina Valley area, between Lewis Pass Road and Nina Hut, in Canterbury.

The 56-year-old walked to Nina Hut with two companions on Friday, police say.

Brigitte Visagie. Photo / NZ Police
They trio stayed the night and began walking back to State Highway 7 yesterday.

Brigitte became separated from her companions and was last seen at the Nina swing bridge about 1pm yesterday, police said in a statement.

She was wearing a blue rain jacket, orange fleece windbreaker, and long grey pants.
She was carrying a grey Macpac pack, possibly with a yellow pack cover.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Visagie – particularly a party of trampers who may have seen or spoken to her near the Nina swing bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Christchurch Central police on 03 363 7400.

