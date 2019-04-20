One person has been critically injured after reports of a fight in Kelston, West Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to an incident about 5.10am and sent three ambulances.

One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to the Auckland City Hospital emergency department.

A police spokeswoman said police were also called shortly after 5am to St Leonards Rd after neighbours reported hearing a fight.

Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat of Waitemata Policing told media that a section of St Leonards Rd was cordoned off to the public while police investigated.