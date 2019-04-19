Residents are reporting a major police presence in an Auckland suburb late this afternoon, with armed officers and some people being taken away in handcuffs.

A Castleton St, Birkdale, resident said the incident was unfolding outside their home.

"They are right outside, we can see that the officers are armed, there are about 13 police cars, several people are being spoken to and some more have been taken away in police cars, cuffed."

Another resident was driving past and saw about 20 police cars and half a dozen armed police officers.

"There were a few guys handcuffed on the berm."

The incident is unfolding on the North Shore. Image / Google Maps

The resident is believed the police were outside a home occupied by gang members, but was unsure which gang.

However, he also described the scene as "fairly relaxed".

Other residents wrote on the local Facebook page that the police Eagle helicopter was hovering above.

A police spokeswoman had few details but believed police were in looking for a person wanted for arrest.