Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found dead beneath a car in central Auckland over the weekend.

Paula Anne Middleton was found on Saturday beneath a vehicle in a driveway on Fairholme Ave around 8.45am.

The matter has since been referred by police to the Coroner, but they are continuing to investigate the death of the 67-year-old.

More than half a dozen police officers were at the scene in the upmarket street, off Pah Rd, when the Herald visited the scene on Saturday.

A blue tarpaulin had been erected at the front of the two-storey property with police emergency tape stretching around the property.