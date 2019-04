A motorist has been transported to hospital in a critical condition in Queenstown after a van rolled into a ditch last night.

One vehicle from St John attended the incident on Glenorchy Rd around 9.15pm.

After rolling, the damaged van finished upside down in a ditch beside the road with skid marks from the middle of the road leading to its crash site.

St John transported one person to Lakes Hospital following the incident. Photo / James Allan

The incident took place at Wilson Bay, Lake Wakatipu, about 12 minutes southwest of Queenstown.