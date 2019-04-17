One lucky Lotto player from Auckland has struck it big time tonight, bagging more than $16 million in the latest draw.

In total, the Division One Powerball winner nabbed $16,250,000 and their ticket was purchased on MyLotto.

It is the sixth time this year Powerball has been struck, following on from an $11 million win by a Hawke's Bay player in March.

The winning numbers were 09, 18, 21, 27, 34, 35, Bonus 11 and the Powerball 10.

Meanwhile, a punter from Whangārei managed to claim all four Strike numbers to win a total of $500,000 with the numbers 34, 35, 09 and 21.