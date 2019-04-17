A failure to properly sterilise surgical equipment at Hawke's Bay hospital was caused by "many errors", an external review has found.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board released, on Wednesday, internal and external reports on the incident that saw the equipment used on up to 55 patients over nine days in February.

It covered all aspects of the sterilisation failure and subsequent use of unsterile instruments on patients, risk mitigation and recall of potentially affected patients.

The external review found that all three sterilisation checks failed and that staff failed to follow sterilisation policy.

Those errors included the reliance on a printer that hadn't been working for months, a switch on the sterilising machine that was know to not work, and a raft of human and other mistakes.

The report highlighted that at 10.45pm, on February 1, the sterilising technician who put the load into the autoclave did not recall hearing the steriliser begin its cycle after pressing the start button.

The next morning, the responsibility for the unloading of the autoclaves fell on nursing staff who are not trained in sterilising technology.

The staff member did not check the computer to see if the equipment had been completed the full sterilisation cycle before dispatching the equipment for use in theatres.

Furthermore, the staff member failed to check that sterilisation codes on the packages had not changed colour, indicating they had been sterilised.

Clinical staff who were taking the equipment from their packs failed to check the colour codes before use.

It wasn't until February 11 that the alarm was raised after a theatre nurse noticed the colour coding on a surgical tools packet was wrong, and notified a manager.

More than half the packs that were sent out were recalled before being used.

Fifty-five patients from across Hawke's Bay underwent tests for blood-borne viruses – including HIV and hepatitis B and C, because the inadequately sterilised surgical equipment may have been used on them. However, none of them have shown any sign of infection.

Three children under the age of 16 and four people over the age of 70 were included in the group.

In the aftermath of the incident, several changes to systems have been put in place and both the printer and start button have been replaced.

The reviewers concluded that there was a "system wide failure across all departments to complete correct sterilisation checks".

They found that sterilisation services around the country has for too long been ignored by the health service management due to it not being a source of revenue, but rather requiring high cost investment.

It recommended that going forward, the Ministry of Health should put several systems in place to prevent further incidents occurring, including Electronic tracking and traceability systems in all sterile service units and operating theatres as soon as possible.

Executive director provider services Colin Hutchison said the review "made it clear that no-one person or department can be held accountable for this, as there were many errors across a number of systems and processes".