A vehicle collision near the Auckland Harbour Bridge involving two cars resulted in them bursting into flames this evening.

The incident took place in southbound lanes around 7.30pm, forcing traffic to a standstill.

Pictures from the scene suggest the collision and fire took place between a car and a ute.

The NZ Transport Agency reports the incident took place after the Onewa Rd off-ramp heading towards Auckland city and advises motorists to avoid the area.

The crash resulted in a car fire. Photo / Rebecca Burgham

Elsewhere, an "incident" blocked a lane in the Waterview Tunnel this evening.

The incident has now been cleared but traffic is heavy between Massey Rd and Neilson St on the Southwestern Motorway.

A breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane after Victoria Park Tunnel.

Another breakdown is part blocking the right southbound lane on the Southern Motorway with traffic heavy at times from Manukau to Takanini.

Meanwhile, a truck is now in the median on Great North Rd near Oakley Ave, causing delays back to the Northwestern Motorway.