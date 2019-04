Police have apprehended the driver of a car who crashed into two houses in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere this afternoon.

Emergency services are attending the scene of the crash where one house appears to have structural damage and will likely be assessed by engineers, police said.

Police were first called to the scene of the crash about 2.10pm and the single occupant of the car was apprehended at the scene.

There have been no road closures as a result of the crash.