The weather will play ball for the first week of the school holidays.

Metservice is tipping fine conditions for the country.

A high-pressure system will bring light winds and mostly clear skies for most of the country, and the top of the North Island is expected to be the best for Easter weekend.

For the entire week, Metservice duty forecaster Larissa Marintchenko said those in the Auckland area can expect temperatures of about 10C overnight and 20C during the day.

"Pretty much we're looking for quite fine weather [for the week]," she said.

"We're expecting to be fine through 'til Thursday. There is still pretty much fine weather on Easter Friday, there's just a chance of afternoon showers.

"We're not expecting any strong winds … we're looking at a not too bad week at all."

Throughout the weekend, a high-pressure system bought crisp mornings, including frosts, to parts of the South Island, over much of the country.

Tomorrow, Aucklanders should expect more of the same. Fine conditions are set to bring temperatures to a daytime high of 19C and an overnight low of 8C.

Heading into the long weekend, winds are due to become stronger over the South Island and Wellington before a front moves over the country.

Marintchenko said the front could bring wet weather to the South Island, but those in the North Island should remain dry.

"The North Island, especially the top of North Island, will be nice, beautiful temperatures

- like temperatures around 18, 19, 20 degrees."

For parents who are stuck for ideas to entertain the kids this weekend, the Royal Easter Show is taking place at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane from Thursday until Monday.

Entry to the show is free and will feature live entertainment, carnival rides, sideshows, circus acts and A&P show.